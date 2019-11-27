COLLISON — Ronald William Camp, 83, of Collison, father of a Loda resident, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
A celebration of his life was Monday, Nov. 25, at the Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac, with the Rev. Dr. Judith Ridlen officiating. He was laid to rest following the services in Collison Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Mr. Camp was born March 14, 1936, in Danville. He was the son of Ellis Camp and Mabel Josephine Brooks Camp. He lived his early life on the Camp farm just east of Westville. He attended Westville public schools, including Westville High School.
Mr. Camp married Virginia Rose Schultz Camp on Aug. 23, 1953. He spent his early married life in rural Westville. They moved to the Collison area in August 1960. They bought 15 acres along the Middle Fork River with a two-room house and expanded it to a three-bedroom home. In 1971, the state bought it for the lake project. Mr. Camp and his wife then bought 100 acres just south of Collison and built a new brick home. They lived there until they went to the nursing home.
They had six children: Carl (Carol) Camp of Loda, the late Robert “Bob” (Kathy) Camp of Collison, Cheryl (the late Tom) Lancaster of Port Angels, Wash., Jim (Beth) Camp of Ogden, Mary (Kent) Hawkins of Collison and Jeromie (Donna) Camp of Oakwood. They had 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Camp was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his son Robert “Bob” Camp.
Mr. Camp also had five siblings. All of his siblings and their spouses preceded him in death: John (Marge) Camp, Helen (Sam) Ridlen, Betty (Wes) Doney, Alma June Camp and Kate (Ray) Prather.
Mr. Camp had a number of jobs in his early life. He worked at an elevator, block plant, General Electric, the General Motors plant in Tilton and other places from 1953 until 1960. He was a young worker during a time of economic hardship, but in 1960, with the help of his brother-in-law Wes Doney, he got a job at Lauhoff Grain Co. He started out as a sweeper and then moved to an operator and finally got in a skilled trade and became a millwright. He worked at Lauhoff until 1982, when he had a stroke and was forced to retire.
Mr. Camp also was a part-time farmer most of his life. He raised hogs, cattle, chickens, ponies and horses, plus farmed as much as 250 acres.
Mr. Camp was a 4-H leader, a member of the Vermilion County Fair board, a baseball coach, and a faithful member and elder at the Lone Oak Church of Christ. During his youth, he owned a horse that he taught many tricks, and he had a life-long love of horses and ponies. After his retirement, he put together a pony hitch of four ponies that he showed in fairs and parades for a number of years. He was very active in the Collison community helping others during his life.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
