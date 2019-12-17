CISSNA PARK — Ronald D. Merkle, 81, of Cissna Park, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. The Rev. Josh Benner officiated. Burial followed in the Cissna Park Cemetery in Cissna Park. Visitation was from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park.
Mr. Merkle was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Watseka, the son of Benjamin and Hulda (Hess) Merkle. He married Mary Redman in Crescent City on Dec. 17, 1961, and she survives in Cissna Park.
Also surviving are two sons, Dr. Rodney Dean (Jeanne) Merkle of Bloomington and Rickey Lee (Dawn) Merkle of Cissna Park; five granddaughters, Emily (Charles) Davison of Mahomet, Kathryn Merkle, Bethany Merkle and Monica Merkle, all of Cissna Park, and Andria Merkle of Bloomington; and two great-grandsons, Emmett and Eli Davison.
Mr. Merkle was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Anna Merkle.
Mr. Merkle was a lifelong resident and farmer in Cissna Park, where he graduated from Cissna Park High School in 1956. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed socializing with his friends and family, and he was very passionate about farming. He was a member of the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park and the Ford-Iroquois County Farm Bureau, and he was a lifelong member of the Cissna Park FFA Alumni.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park.
Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.