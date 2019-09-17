PENFIELD — Roger N. “Nick” Carter, 78, of Penfield, father of a Loda resident, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow at Embury Cemetery, Hope. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Carter was born Oct. 28, 1940, on the family farm in Penfield, a son of Howard and Katherine “Sally” (Warner) Carter. He married Nadine Hicks on Nov. 23, 1961, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tina Carter-Whitaker of Champaign; a son, Will (Sarah) Carter of Loda; two brothers, Gary Dean (Mary) Carter of Washington and Daryl Todd of California; and four sisters, Diane Smith of California, Sally Montgomery of Nevada, Sue Miler of Wyoming and Lynn (Ron) Hayes of Colorado.
Mr. Carter served four years in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a truck driver for the past 40 years and enjoyed farming in between runs.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation.