BUCKLEY — Roger L. Weber, 82, of Buckley, died at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Buckley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley is handling arrangements.
Mr. Weber was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Paxton, the son of Alfred and Marie Boness Weber. He married Rosemary Knueppel on Feb. 5, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kristine (Scott) Weber of Buckley; two sons, Allan (Tammy) Weber of Buckley and Dwain (Nichole) Weber of Loda; 10 grandchildren, Jackie (Danny) Masco, Jamie (Paige) Weber, Kaitlyn (Reese Snider) Weber, Shayne (Emily) Weber, Courtney (Matt Polson) Weber, Hunter (Aubrey Glazik) Weber, Skyler (Chelsea) Weber, Dalton (Jordan) Weber, Cheyenne Weber and Weston Weber; 10 great-grandchildren, Ava, Rylee and Faith Masco, Alaina, Emma and Hudson Weber, Kelbie Polson, and Stetson, Mason and Waylon Weber; a brother, Ronald (Tomola) Weber of Buckley; and a sister, Suzanne (Don) Burklund of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Weber graduated from Buckley High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was a lifelong farmer and cattle rancher, and he owned and operated Weber Fertilizer-Trucking Co.
Mr. Weber was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. He also served on the Buckley State Bank’s board of directors.
Mr. Weber enjoyed playing cards, golfing and fishing. He had a passion for cattle buying and always enjoyed his trips to the cattle barns. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley.
