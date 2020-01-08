FISHER — Roberta A. Ingold, 85, of Fisher, died at 10:39 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Gibson City Bible Church in Gibson City followed by a funeral service at the church with the Rev. Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will be in July at the Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher. Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Ingold was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Larned, Kan., a daughter of Guy and Velma (Balman) Patterson. She married Dale D. Ingold on June 15, 1954, in Gibson City.
Surviving are one son, Steve (Belinda) Ingold; three daughters, Diana (David) Wilkinson, Pam (Jim) Vestal of Fisher and Julie (Kandy) Ingold of Fort Myers, Fla.; three sisters, Mary Keith-Stocks of Fisher, Myra Bennett of Chandler, Ariz., and Cora Sue of Burlington, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers — Harold, Keith, Joe and Ray Patterson.
Mrs. Ingold, along with her husband, were longtime co-owners of Ingold’s Grocery Store in Fisher. They were the first couple married at the Gibson City Bible Church, of which they were members for more than 50 years. She loved and cherished her family and enjoyed doll collecting, quilting and baking. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and TCU football.
Her family remembers her as a great, humble, hardworking and loving mother who will be forever missed.
Memorials can be made in her name to the Gibson City Bible Church or OSF Hospice.
Please share memories on her tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.