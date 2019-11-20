CABERY — Robert H. “Bob” Lowe, 85, of Cabery, died at 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Tjardes Health Center of Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.
Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 18, at the Kempton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Herb Thompson officiating. Visitation was held two hours prior to the services at the church. Burial followed the services at Broughton Cemetery in rural Emington. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom was handling arrangements for the family.
Mr. Lowe was born Jan. 6, 1934, in rural Emington, a son of Fred and Jenny (Wylie) Lowe. He married Doris Lambert on Sept. 4, 1954, at the Kempton United Methodist Church. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together. She survives in Cabery.
Also surviving are his children, Deb (Don) English of Kempton, David (Audrey) Lowe of Saunemin, Daphne (the late Brad) Wepprecht of Reddick, Dean (Tammy) Lowe of Kempton and Robin (Bruce) Oldfather of Saunemin; his 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ena Margaret Kemp; and two granddaughters, Hillary and Amber Wepprecht.
Mr. Lowe was educated in country schools before graduating from Kempton High School. He owned and operated his own business, Bob’s Dri Gas, for a number of years. He then went on to drive a truck for the state and farm the family farm. He also trucked for G. Howard Trucking for a number of years. For 18 years, he worked at RR Donnelley in Dwight before retiring in 1992.
Mr. Lowe was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church and was a Broughton Township trustee for many years. He liked reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, paint by number and playing euchre. He also enjoyed meeting for early-morning coffee with his friends. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kempton United Methodist Church.