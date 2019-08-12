CULLOM — Robert “Bob” E. Brucker, 89, of Cullom, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Maurico Vieira and the Rev. Sandra Onken officiating. Burial will follow the service at Westlawn Cemetery in Cullom. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mr. Brucker was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Sibley, a son of Albert and Anna (Busing) Brucker. He married Arlene Onken on Feb. 6, 1955, in Cullom, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Gary (Marlene) Brucker of Piper City; two grandchildren, Brad (Jenna) Brucker of Forrest and Brent (fiancee Ariel Ochoa) Brucker of Piper City; and four great-grandchildren, Braylen and Brylee Brucker and Zoe and Ava Brucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lyle and Gene; and one son, Edwin.
Mr. Brucker was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom and was a former church council member. He farmed in the Piper City area for many years and was a carpenter in his spare time. He was a former 4-H leader in Piper City and loved woodworking, fishing, building things, farming, cooking, wintering in Texas, gardening, camping and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He always told his children, “If you’re going to work, work; if you’re going to play, play; but don’t do both together.” He was a quiet man by nature and when he did something, he did it right. He always taught great work ethic.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom or the Cullom fire department.
Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.