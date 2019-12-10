PAXTON — Robert “Bob” Bane, 60, of Paxton, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. The Rev. Terry Cooper will be officiating.
Mr. Bane was born Sept. 2, 1959, in Wenona, the son of Robert Frank and Lois Henrietta (Eilts) Bane. He married June Dippel on May 15, 1998, in Tennessee.
Mr. Bane graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in 1981. During his schooling, he worked as a correctional officer for Sheridan Correctional Center. From 1981 to 1987, he was chief of police for the Tonica Police Department, Lostant Police Department and Wenona Police Department. He became a patrolman for the Paxton Police Department in 1987, until he became captain in 2005. He served as chief of police for the Paxton Police Department from 2006 until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Crimestoppers.
Mr. Bane enjoyed collecting guns and helping his wife with the animals. His granddaughters were the light of his life.
Surviving are his wife, June Bane of Paxton; a step-daughter, Ashley (Corey) Mathews of Rantoul; two step-granddaughters, Rylan and Gemma Mathews; a sister, Barb (Gary) Barke of Metamora; two nephews, Lance (Grace) Barke of Dunlap and Travis (Ginnell) Barke of Normal; one niece, Jennifer (Brad) Dietrich of Washington; five great-nieces; and his step-father, Bryon Moody of Nekoosa, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cindy Weeden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association or Ford County Homeless Pets.
