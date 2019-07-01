PIPER CITY — Richard L. Kemnetz, 89, of Piper City, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Piper City United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Liz Reis officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City with military graveside rites by the Piper City American Legion post. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mr. Kemnetz was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Piper City, the son of Fred and Goldie (Reed) Kemnetz. He married Betty Lou Price on April 21, 1955, in Piper City, and she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Len (Pat) Jackson of Piper City, Dale (Deanna) Kemnetz of Piper City and Michael Kemnetz of Gilman; six grandchildren, Kyle Kemnetz, Sheena Kemnetz, Kristy (Dan) Sheridan, Anita (Shawn) Platz, Sharon (Aaron) Schuette and Melinda (Mike) Breen; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Kemnetz; and one sister, Mary Jane Stahl.
Mr. Kemnetz served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was a radio and telegraph operator. He was a member of the Piper City United Methodist Church and the American Legion and VFW posts in Piper City. He was a volunteer for the Piper City fire department.
Mr. Kemnetz’s first job was at People Coal & Lumber in Piper City. Next, he began in sales for Sears in Chatsworth and then owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Pontiac. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Memorials may be made to the Piper City American Legion post or Piper City United Methodist Church.
Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.