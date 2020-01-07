FAIRBURY — Richard L. Doran, 85, of Fairbury, died at 7:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his son’s residence in Gibson City.
A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Parish in Fairbury. Burial will be in Forrest Township Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Forrest American Legion post. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury with a rosary service at 3:45 p.m.
Mr. Doran was born May 12, 1934, in Piper City, the son of Lloyd and Frances (Smith) Doran. He married Roberta Nickrent on Sept. 3, 1960, in Chatsworth. She died Aug. 3, 2009. His parents also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Julie (Kenny) Sinnett of Forrest, Matt (Jill McCulloh) Doran of Saybrook and Mark (Becky Ott) Doran of Gibson City; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Michael “Mick” (Georgia) Doran of Forrest; and one sister, Marilyn Weidner of Eureka.
Mr. Doran was a 1953 graduate of Forrest High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He retired from Petersen Motors in Fairbury as an auto mechanic in 1997.
Mr. Doran enjoyed many years opening and closing a Boy Scout camp at Cashe Lake in Ontario, Canada. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing and golfing. He was also a pitcher for the Buckley Dutchmasters for more than 17 years. Above all, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss him deeply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Team Gage, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Forrest American Legion post.