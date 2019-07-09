DANFORTH — Richard E. “Dick” Price, 81, of Danforth, father of a Paxton resident, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga and from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the church with the Rev. Duane Marburger and the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Burial will be at the Danforth Cemetery.
Mr. Price was born June 27, 1938, in East Peoria, the oldest child of Perry and Edna (Grider) Price. He attended school in East Peoria until age 7, when he and his family moved to Onarga. He then attended Onarga schools and graduated from Onarga High School, where he was a member of the football team. He was very proud of the education he was provided in Onarga and attended every alumni celebration and class reunion that he could.
Mr. Price married Mary M. Henrichs on Aug. 10, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. They were married for 43 years prior to her death on May 29, 1998.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are two sons, Dean Price of Onarga and Dale Price of Dixon; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Bud Lewis of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Kimberly and Glenn Miller II of Paxton; grandchildren Emily and Kyle Drake and Heith and Lisa Price, all of Charleston, Kira and David Ebert of Onarga, Kyle Miller of Chatham and Alex Price of Dixon; great-grandchildren Lexy and Gavin Drake and Alli, Ella and Cale Price, all of Charleston, and Kinze Ebert of Onarga; his brother and sister-in-la, Bill and Debbie Price of Onarga; and his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Ron Thomas of Webster, Fla.; his dear friends Barbara Hoy of Onarga, Rod Read of Danforth and Joe Mathy of Clifton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Price worked for his father in the family business, Price’s Tree Service, for many years, prior to becoming owner of the company.
In 1981, he and Joe Mathy became the sheriff/undersheriff duo in Iroquois County — roles they held together for 20 years until Mr. Price’s retirement in 2001. The two were proud to be successfully re-elected for four terms in their tenure together. A great friendship was born between these two men through this career. Mr. Price always said that those 20 years were some of the best years of his life, and he was proud to have served the people of Iroquois County.
Mr. Price was a member of the Iroquois County Merit Board and was the mayor of Danforth for many years. He was proud of the Danforth centennial celebration that was held under his direction as mayor. Through this, the town of Danforth was able to establish the Danforth Centennial Park, where Mr. Price was able to enjoy watching his granddaughter Kira play softball for many years. Mr. Price coached baseball for his sons, and many football and baseball games were played in his large front yard for anyone in town who wished to join in.
Annual family fishing trips were one of Mr. Price’s greatest joys. He planned these trips to the greatest of detail and enjoyed his time spent with Dean, Emily, Heith and his great-grandchildren. Mr. Price was also a member of the Danforth Sportsman Club, where he was a director trustee for the past 10 years.
Mr. Price enjoyed traveling and visited many wonderful places. Many memorable vacations were had, and he planned an agenda for each day. He enjoyed taking Kira and Kyle to Disney World, carrying on a tradition his parents did with their grandchildren. He enjoyed being a “snowbird” in Florida with Barb and spending time with Kelly and Bud. He also enjoyed his “bucket-list trip” to Gettsyburg, Pa., with Kim and Kyle. Glenn was his personal “tech guy” and could fix anything he needed and taught him so much about computers and his television. One of his greatest joys was sitting outside in his “man cave,” enjoying his life, tinkering around, reminiscing about “the good old days” and drinking a cold beer with his best friend, Rod Read. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his great-granddaughter Kinze and watching her grow. He was an amazing “big papa” to her.
Mr. Price sustained a massive heart attack at age 39, and from that day forward he lived every day to the fullest. He was fortunate to be surrounded by a community of loving, giving, caring people who helped fulfill his wishes of living his life to the fullest in the home that he and Mary created together to raise their family.
Mr. Price was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled to see the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Danforth Sportsman Club, or in lieu of donations, please take a child fishing for a day in his honor.