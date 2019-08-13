PAXTON — Richard Dale Essington, 67, was greeted by awaiting family members in heaven on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
His life will be memorialized by a family gathering at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Essington was born May 5, 1952, in Kankakee, to Donald and Shirley Essington. He lost his parents tragically at age 4, and he and his two brothers were raised by their aunt and uncle, Dean and Marjorie Essington of Kankakee. He was also preceded in death by his uncle Dean, his brother Kevin Essington and his sister Pamela Essington.
Surviving are daughter Rhonda (Kevin) Greene of Salem and her sons, Trevor, Samuel and Andrew; daughter Jill (Jesse) Tooper of Tega Cay, S.C., and her sons Gabriel, Caleb and Tristan; his brother, Phillip (Diane) Essington of Redmond, Wash., and his sons Jason (Cheryl) Essington and Tadd (Cassie) Essington; his sister, Karen Boudreau of Champaign, who was devoted to caring for him in his last years; his niece, Alicia Boudreau of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and his nephew, Timothy (Katie) Boudreau of Savoy.
Mr. Essington graduated from Herscher High School and was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.