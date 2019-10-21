PAXTON — Richard Dale Amsden, 83, of Paxton, died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders and the Rev. Raymie Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Ludlow Township Cemetery, Ludlow. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Paxton Church of Christ and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Amsden was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Champaign, the son of Dale and Florence Gordon Amsden. He married Fern Vest on Nov. 25, 1956, at the Church of Christ in Paxton. She died Dec. 15, 1994. He then married Kay Pattengale on Aug. 3, 1996, at the Church of Christ in Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are his three daughters, Connie (Rodney) Loschen of Ludlow, Jane (Mack) Self of Urbana and Vicki (Doug) McCoy of Paxton; two step-daughters, Diana Lohrbach of Buckley and Kim (Tom) Barber of Chatham; his grandchildren, Craig (Janet) Loschen, Brian (Allie) Loschen, Jacob (Heidi) McCoy, Samantha (Isaac) Cox, Marlena (Terry) Gordon, Billie Lohrbach, Kody (Carley) Brown, Jacob Brown, and Katelyn and Michael Barber; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Jeri Amsden Roberts; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Amsden graduated from Paxton High School in 1953. He was a member of the Paxton Church of Christ.
Mr. Amsden was also a member of the Ludlow fire department for 63 years, serving from 1956 to 1993 as a fireman. He was chief of the fire department from 1967 to 1982 and served as a trustee from 1993 to 2019.
Mr. Amsden sat on the board of directors for Ludlow Co-op from 1978 to 1992, acting as president of the board from 1986 to 1991. He was also an acting Mason for 36 years. He served on the drainage district for more than 30 years.
Mr. Amsden was a hard worker all of his life, even as a child growing up on the family farm. He began working professionally with his father at the family-owned Ford dealership in Ludlow. He also helped his father farm their family-owned farmground until his father retired in 1957. He was a livestock and grain farmer the remainder of his life. His hobbies included bowling, gardening and playing cards with friends. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America; people can visit www.hdsa.org to make contributions.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.