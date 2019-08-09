GIBSON CITY — Rebecca Susan McAdam, 60, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home in Gibson City, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Okemos Presbyterian Church, 2258 Bennett Road, Okemos, Mich. Visitation will be for one hour before the service.
Mrs. McAdam was born March 30, 1959, in Kalamazoo, Mich., a daughter of Horace and Dolores Thompson Webb. She married Gary F. McAdam on Sept. 1, 1979, in Alpena, Mich.
Surviving are her husband, Gary McAdam of Gibson City; heir children, Megan (Bradley) Fritz of Laurel, Md., Heather (Ricardo) Pelaez of Madrid, Spain, and Geoffrey (Kara) McAdam of Gibson City; six grandchildren, Oliver, Corrina and Henrik Fritz, and Luis Pelaez and Gavin and Grace McAdam; her mother, Dolores Webb of Lakeland, Fla.; her brother, Tom Webb of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and her sister, Elizabeth (Heath) Foott of Bend, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson, Javier Pelaez.
Mrs. McAdam graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree. She was the standardized patient coordinator of the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University.
Mrs. McAdam enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping, hiking, outdoor activities, traveling, playing card games, playing her flute and donating her time to various organizations to help others.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Tansitions Hospice, 201 N. Randolph St., Champaign, IL 61820 (Attn: K. Elder).