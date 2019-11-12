SIBLEY — Rebecca “Becky” S. Wurmnest, 65, of Sibley, died at 3:56 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Mrs. Wurmnest was born Feb. 21, 1954, in Gibson City, a daughter to Clyde and Betty Lou Means Cline. She married Tom Wurmnest on Jan. 20, 1973, in Strawn; they were married for 46 years.
Surviving are her husband, Tom Wurmnest of Sibley; her children, Rich (Shannon) Wurmnest of Paxon and Kimberly (Jason) McCreary of Gibson City; her grandchildren, Tessa, Gavin, Kayla, Madison and Avery; her mother, Betty Cline of Gibson City; and her siblings Joey Thompson of Gibson City, Jerry (Marsha) Cline of North Carolina and David (Susie) Cline of Bellflower.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Loren “Shorty” Cline.
Mrs. Wurmnest worked at Gibson Area Hospital in the billing department for 27 years. She was an active member of the hospital’s recruitment and retention committee. She was a member of AAHAM and volunteered at the local food pantry. She loved her grandchildren and followed their many activities.
Memorials may be made to Gibson Area Hospital’s scholarship fund or to the outpatient clinic.