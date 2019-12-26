SIBLEY — Raymond C. Arends, 84, of Sibley, died at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Health Care Center in Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Burial will be in the Melvin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home.
Mr. Arends was born July 30, 1935, in Paxton, a son of Charles W. and Florence A. (Beck) Arends. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation from high school. He was stationed in Japan and proudly served from 1954 to 1956. He worked at M&W Gear Co. in Gibson City for 10 years and then worked at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul until his retirement.
Surviving are a brother, Morris (Anita) Arends of Thomasboro; four nieces and nephews, Lori (Curt) Hinrichs of Gibson City, John Arends of Ottawa, Brian (Ann) Arends of Prospect, Ky., and Cheryl (Colin) Logue of Bloomington; three great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Luella) Arends; and infant sister; and a great-niece, Stephanie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Cancer Center of Normal.