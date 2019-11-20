GIBSON CITY — Randy Long, 61, of Gibson City, died at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City with his loving and devoted family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church.
Mr. Long was born June 4, 1958, in Gibson City, the youngest child of J.R. and Essie Harris Long. He married Rhonda Collings on March 19, 1983, in Elliott, and they were married for 36 years. She survives.
Also surviving are their son, Logan Long of Champaign; his favorite sister, Linda (Gary) Holsclaw of Elliott; a host of nieces and nephews, including Molly Holsclaw-Henrichs of Gibson City, Nikki (Neal) Fuller of Gifford, Jami (Robert) Long-Early of Georgia, Calli Pauli of Dunlap, Brian Holsclaw of Seattle, Wash., and Cody Pauli of Chillicothe; and great-nieces and great-nephews Samantha, Lydia, Charlotte, Arianna, Jacob, Coletin, Gavin, Colin and Aiden.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Ray Long.
Mr. Long graduated from Gibson City High School in 1977. He worked at Vesuvius in Fisher until it closed, then worked at Kraft Foods in Champaign. He was a loyal fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, the outdoors and hosting cookouts for family and friends. His smile, generosity, kindness and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was always putting other people before himself. He was a great guy with a big heart who was always fun to be around.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Annex or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosenbaumfh.com.