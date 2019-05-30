LUDLOW — Ralph Charles Cox, 79, of Ludlow, died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfeldt will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, in the Danville National Cemetery, Danville, with military honors by American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the American Lutheran Church. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton is in charge of arrangements.