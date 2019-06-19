KANKAKEE — Phyllis J. Bartley, 84, of Kankakee, formerly of Saunemin, a 1953 graduate of Kempton High School, died at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee.
Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 18, at the Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom, with the Rev. Dee Runyon officiating. Inurnment was at Sunnyslope Cemetery, Saunemin. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the funeral home in Cullom.
Mrs. Bartley was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Wyoming, Ill., a daughter of Oswald and Ina (Moak) Swearingen. She married Charles Bartley on July 9, 1955, in Kempton. He died in November 1984.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Bartley of Texas and David Bartley of Georgia; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward (Mary) Swearingen of Ottawa and Dale (Connie) Swearingen of Gardner; one sister, Betty (Gene) Webster of Buckingham; a longtime companion, Paul Groskruetz of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Mrs. Bartley was a 1953 graduate of Kempton High School. She was employed at the USDA office in Pontiac and later was a transcriber at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac for several years. She later was a transcriber at home. She was a member of the Saunemin American Legion Auxilliary.
Memorials in her name may be made to Kankakee Hospice.