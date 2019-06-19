Phyllis J. Bartley

Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.