SAVOY — Phyllis Gordon, 89, a native of Paxton, passed from her time on earth on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
There will be a service at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. West, Savoy, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. The service will be followed immediately by a celebration of life at the funeral home. There will be food, libation and great memories.
Born Phyllis Vernette Pickett in Paxton to Theodore Pickett and Vernette (Anderson) Pickett, Phyllis married Floyd Gordon in Paxton in 1950. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Floyd, who is almost always known as Gordie; their three children, Trudy Gordon (Rob Bedows), Rod Gordon (Debbie) and Sherry Clayborn; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Phyllis worked for and retired from the University of Illinois Athletic Association. She had a passion for Illini basketball and particularly for Dee Brown. She traveled to many Illini games. With Gordie, she also traveled much of the country, residing in such diverse places as Colorado Springs and Palm Desert, as well as other parts southern California. They eventually returned to their roots, living in Champaign.
As much as Phyllis had a passion for her husband and the Illini, she also had a great love for people in general. She loved being out and about with friends and family. She loved to sing. Yet another of her passions was for animals, one pug named Opie in particular. She just had a passion for life.
Memorial donations can be made to Make-A-Wish Illinois, an organization that grants wishes to children with life altering illnesses, or to the A Friend in Need Animal Care Fund through the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois. This fund is used to help owners with limited resources get care for their pets and also supports care for homeless animals.
