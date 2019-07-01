PAXTON — Peggy Sue Elkins, 67, of Paxton, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her residence.
Cremation rites were accorded. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Miller Funeral Home in Paxton.
Mrs. Elkins was born June 2, 1952, in Paxton, the daughter of Cecil and Loraine Sims Forbes. She married Gary Elkins in Fisher in 1969, and he died April 16, 2000.
Surviving are three sons, Shawn (Julie) Elkins of Stockwell, Ind., Chad (Angie) Elkins of Frost Proof, Fla., and Travis (Dana) Elkins of Paxton; one brother, Doug Forbes of Paxton; five grandchildren, Heather Elkins, Russel Pacapelli, Jessica Cowan, Bridgette Elkins and Nash Medico; four great-grandchildren, Ayden Harville, Levi Bishop, Lynnlee Bishop and Layne Cowan; and two nieces, Jeanne Ezzell of Kinston, N.C., and Jody Elkins of Champaign.
Mrs. Elkins enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
Memorials may be made to the family for assistance with her medical expenses.
