WATSEKA — Pearl L. Roberge, 94, of Watseka, mother of an Onarga resident, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Watseka Rehab & Health Care Center.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with Father Michael Powell officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Mrs. Roberge was born April 28, 1925, in Milford, the daughter of George and Eva (Burgett) Matson. She married Richard Roberge on June 28, 1948, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and he survives.
In addition to her husband, surviving are two sons, Gary (Sue) Roberge of Onarga and Mark Roberge of Alva, Fla.; one sister, Betty Murphy of Hoopeston; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Roberge was a member of the St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, and she enjoyed dancing.
Memorials may be made to the St. Edmund Catholic Church.
Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.