PAXTON — Pauline Maedell Price, 86, of Paxton, died at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Price was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Bradfordsville, Ky., the daughter of Edgar and Bersha Wright Rakes. She married Arnold Price Sr. on Dec. 20, 1951, in Lebanon, Ky. He died June 10, 2006.
Surviving are two daughters, Connie (Rodney) McNutt of DeWitt and Julie (Jimmie) Stinnett of Lonoke, Ark.; three sons, Bill Price of Paxton, Larry Price of Paxton and Arnold (Sandra) Price Jr. of Roberts; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Smothers of Bradfordsville, Ky., and Virginia (George) Kirkland of Bradfordsville, Ky.; and two brothers, Jack (Bertha) Rakes of Bradfordsville, Ky., and Wallace Rakes of Perryville, Ky.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judy Price; a grandson, B.J. Price; a great-grandson, Caleb Brank; six brothers, William Rakes, Edgar Rakes Jr., Robert Rakes, Fred Allen Rakes, Mitchell Rakes and Willard Rakes; and two sisters, Mary D. Rakes and Meredith Rakes.
Mrs. Price was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed reading her Bible every day. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and caring for them.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
