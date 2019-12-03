BOONVILLE, Mo. — Paula Ann Lawless, 77, of Boonville, Mo., a native of Paxton, died in her home on Tuesday Nov. 26, 2019.
She was born July 24, 1942, in Paxton, the daughter of Lowell(Red) Wycoff and June Brownfield Wycoff. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and watching the flowers bloom. She took pride in decorating her house for the different seasons. She also loved to go shopping. She and her partner, Paul Humphrey, would go to car shows together, and they enjoyed being in each other’s company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell Wycoff and June Brownfield Wycoff.
Surviving are her partner, Paul Humphrey of Boonville, Mo.; a son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Lawless of Santa Fe, Texas; twin granddaughters Kelsey and Haley Lawless; numerous cousins; and a special friend, Cheryl Beck.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, Mo.
Condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.