LODA — Paul R. Anderson, 61, of Loda, died at 5:57 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Private family funeral services will be held. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mr. Anderson was born Oct. 14, 1958, in Blue Island, the son of Nils E. and Loraine Barbara Lloyd Anderson. He married Gail Gardner on June 18, 1990, in Markham. She survives.
Also surviving are a brother, Don (Elizabeth) Anderson of Gurnee; his niece/god-daughter, Jennifer Anderson; a nephew, Brian Anderson; a great-niece; a great-nephew; and his dog, Yoji.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Anderson graduated from Dwight David Eisenhower High School in Blue Island and received a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in Chicago. He and his wife lived in the Chicago suburbs before moving to Loda in 1991. He was a format print operator in graphic design at Martin One Source in Champaign.
Mr. Anderson was a past member of the Loda Lions Club and a former volunteer with the Loda fire department. He was an avid drag-racing fan and enjoyed photography, sports and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
