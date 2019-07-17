CHARITON, Iowa — Patricia Joan Lindsay, 78, of Chariton, Iowa, formerly of Gibson City, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Chariton, Iowa, with her children by her side.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Mrs. Lindsay was born in Fairfield, Ill., on March 22, 1941, to the late Richard Berkler and Eilene Loeschen. She loved to collect dolls, read books and be around family.
Surviving are her children, Tina Wilson (Bart) of Springville, Tenn., Trudy Cady (Joe) of Lucas, Iowa, Tim Fitzwilliam (Lisa) of Lockport, Ill., and William W. Lindsay of Gibson City; a sister, Eunice (Sissy) Gudenwrath of Surprise, Ariz.; a brother, Mark Berkler of Colfax, Calif.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her long-time friend Mattie Brown of Joliet, Ill.; and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William C. Lindsay; and her brothers Charles, Jack and Randy.