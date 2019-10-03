GIBSON CITY — Patricia E. “Pat” Brucker, 77, of Gibson City, died at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home in Gibson City.
A private family burial will be held according to her wishes.
Mrs. Brucker was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Fairbury, a daughter of Walter and Wilma Jean Brandt Farney. She married Charles A. Brucker on Feb. 12, 1961, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley. They were married for 58 years. Her husband survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are their children, Denise (Milt) Pearson of Elliott, Steven (Becky) Brucker of Gibson City, Bruce (Michelle) Brucker of Gibson City, Kelli (Bruce Land) Harshbarger of Champaign and Beth (Jim) Bane of Beavercreek, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Becki (Barry) Garard of Dunlap, Tenn.; and three brothers, Gary Farney of Sibley, Rick (Cheryl) Farney of Lincoln and Dennis Farney of Colfax.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Jim Tabaka.
Mrs. Brucker enjoyed bowling, doing crafts, playing bingo and baking. Over the years, she was a waitress at many Gibson City restaurants, most recently at the Country Kettle. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s’ Research Hospital