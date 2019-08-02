PAXTON — Patricia “Ann” Kaiser, 87, died at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kaiser was born March 15, 1932, in Beardstown, to Theodore R. and Margaret E. Wershied Mulligan. She was joined in marriage to Glenn Leroy Kaiser on Nov. 10, 1956, in Beardstown with Reverend Keith of the First Baptist Church officiating.
Surviving are her husband, Glenn; two sons, Gregory Kaiser of Gibson City and Ted Kaiser of Paxton; a daughter, Kim (husband Jeff) Brown of Paxton; four grandsons, Chad Brown, Josh Brown, Joe Brown and Steven Kaiser; two granddaughters, Cassandra Young and Katelyn Kaiser; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy White of Springfield; two cousins, Dr. Fred Wedeking of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Nancy Wedeking, R.N., of Springfield; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Sterling Douglas Stewart Jr.; two sisters, Jachqueline Kelly and Betty Mulligan; one brother, Albert Jean Mulligan; and a favorite aunt, Glady.
Mrs. Kaiser attended schools in Beardstown. She began an early career as a nurse’s aid at the old Schmidt Memorial Hospital in Beardstown and hospitals in Jacksonville, Ill., Baltimore, Md., Chicago and Hoopeston and did private duty at Lawrenceville, Ill.
Mrs. Kaiser was a member of the Church of Christ in Paxton. She was a people person, enjoyed nursing and rollerskating, loved music, traveling, crafts, a good laugh and conversation, but most of all, her family.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
