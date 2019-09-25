BRADLEY — Orville P. Glover Sr., 86, of Bradley, father of a Melvin resident, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with his family by his side in his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 26, at Schreffler Funeral Homes in Kankakee. A funeral will follow at noon. Burial will be at Kankakee Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Glover was born Sept. 22, 1932, in Glasgow, Ky., to Pearl Glover. He married Phyllis Clyden, and she died Nov. 8, 2012.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a builder for Ray J. Benoit and Triangle Construction and retired in 1990. He enjoyed walking, building houses, helping others and spending time with his family.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Orville (Kerry) Glover Jr. of Kankakee; three daughters and three sons-in-law; Carol (Steve) Weidner of Champaign, Elizabeth (Robert) Phillips of Melvin and Paula (Herb) Volpe of Bradley; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Arlie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.
