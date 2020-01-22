BUCKLEY — Norman L. Kaeb, 87, of rural Buckley, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. A private graveside service will be Friday, Jan. 24, at the German Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Mr. Kaeb was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Rankin, a son of John and Eliza (Baer) Kaeb. He married Kathryn Young on Oct. 6, 1956, in Cissna Park. She died April 18, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Luci Slagel; seven brothers; and four sisters.
Surviving are seven children, Debra Kaeb of Buckley, Brian (Elizabeth) Kaeb of Cissna Park, Terry (Joanne) Kaeb of Hoopeston, Warren (Jill) Kaeb of Buckley, Maria (Robin) Stadeli of Cissna Park, Katrina (Joel) Kuenzi of Fairbury and Chris (Anna) Kaeb of Buckley; a son-in-law, Paul Slagel of Forrest; two brothers, Elmer (Anna) Kaeb of Fairbury and Urban Kaeb of Cissna Park; a sister, Anna Kaeb of Fairbury; 35 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Kaeb was a member of the German Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. He was a lifetime area farmer and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
