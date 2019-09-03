GILMAN — Norma K. Mitchell, 97, of Gilman, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Malcolm Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Danforth Reformed Cemetery.
Mrs. Mitchell was born Jan. 18, 1922, in Danforth, the daughter of Fred and Rolla (Dykema) Bensema. She married James Mitchell, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl (Gordon) Anderson of Milford; her dearest friends and caregivers, David and Dennis Kopack; and nieces, cousins and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Marvin Bensema.
Mrs. Mitchell attended the Reformed Church in Danforth. She enjoyed gardening, canning and having coffee with her friends at McDonald’s. She always had kind words for everybody.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
