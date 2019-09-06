DANFORTH — Norma Jean Rohrbach Cluver, 87, of Cissna Park, died at 12:09 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Danforth.
Funeral Services will be at noon Monday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 9, at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Mrs. Cluver was born in Paxton on April 2, 1932, a daughter of Lyle and Ella (Teske) Rohrbach. She married Delbert Cluver on Nov. 26 1950. He died Jan. 20, 2004.
Surviving are two sons, Brad of North Judson, Ind., and Robin of Mishawaka, Ind.; one daughter, Jeanie (Gary) Teske of Onarga; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Betty Hanson of Gilman, Joyce Sparenberg of Gilman and Dorothy Reichert of Kissimmee, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Monte; three brothers, Roger, Lloyd and Charles; and one sister, Lois.
Mrs. Cluver was a housewife and worked at Loretta’s Dress Shop in Cissna Park for 10 years. She enjoyed playing golf, fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, shopping, quilting, bowling, playing cards, going to garage sales in Florida and taking pictures.
Mrs. Cluver loved the outdoors; she loved to garden and work in her yard, where one would see her feeding the birds and squirrels many times. She was a sports fan of the Illini, Chicago White Sox, Bears and Bulls. She enjoyed the many winters she spent with her husband and their many friends in Florida. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent caring for her grandchildren through the years. She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove.
Memorials may be given to Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth or St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove.
Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.