LODA — Nancy Anne Seamands, 73, of Loda, died at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare on Pells, Paxton.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the United Methodist Church, 200 S. Locust St., Loda, with the Rev. Rachel Stockle officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Seamands was born July 9, 1945, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Florence Walter Knab. She married Robert “Bob” W. Seamands on Oct. 6, 1972, in Gibson City. He died Aug. 8, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one brother, John Knab of Lake Iroquois, Loda; two nephews, Christopher (Danielle) Knab of Normal and Timothy Knab of Seattle, Wash.; two brothers-in-law, Earl Seamands of Mahomet and Dale Seamands of Mobile, Ala.; and her dog, Abby, her faithful companion of 13 years.
Mrs. Seamands spent her childhood in Mt. Prospect. During her sophomore year of high school her family moved to Gibson City. She graduated from Gibson City High School in 1963. After graduation, she worked as a lab technician at Mercy Hospital in Urbana and for Dr. Etherton in Gibson City. She moved to Loda in 1979 and became a librarian in 1982 at the Loda Township Library, where she worked for 35 years.
Mrs. Seamands was a voracious reader and seeker of knowledge. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of plants and flowers, and decorating. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois County Animal Rescue.
