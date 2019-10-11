BUCKLEY — Nancy Ann Pikkarainen, 62, of Buckley, died at 7:43 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
There will be no services at this time. Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born Aug. 28, 1957, in Rutland, Vt., the daughter of George L. and Charlotte E. Garrow Pikkarainen.
Surviving are her longtime partner and caregiver, Daniel Hoke of Buckley; her mother, Charlotte Pikkarainen; two sons, Matthew Crandall of New Jersey and Christopher Crandall of Rantoul; three grandchildren, Blake, Jacob and Averiona; and one sister, Dorothy (Bill) Brothers.
She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters — Karen S. King and Gale P. Lewis.
She worked in distribution at The News-Gazette for many years. She enjoyed knitting, fishing and helping people. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
