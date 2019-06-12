PAXTON — Mitchell M. “Mitch” Sudol, 65, of Paxton, died at 7:25 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Levi Deatrick officiating. Burial followed in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the funeral home.
Mr. Sudol was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Virginia Jankowski Sudol. He married Patricia Tyler on Dec. 2, 2003, in Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Scott (Michelle) Mitchell of Morris, Patrick Mitchell of Paxton and Jonathan (Marinna) Taylor of Rankin; a daughter, Jill Andre of Buckley; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Diana Rolnicki of Elgin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bryan and Reggie Sudol.
Mr. Sudol graduated from high school in Chicago. He worked for The Masterpiece Cards in Chicago for a number of years before moving to Paxton and working at Rantoul Products. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Paxton. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
