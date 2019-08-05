GIBSON CITY — Minnie Joan Twist, 86, of Gibson City, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Twist was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Lotus, Ill., a daughter of Orman and Rose Lain Loveless. She married Frederick A. Twist Sr. on March 13, 1954, in McLean County. They were married for 54 years when he died on Dec. 17, 2008.
Surviving are her children Katherine “Kitty” (Tom) Tull of Gibson City, Fred Twist Jr. of Gibson City, Roger Twist of Gibson City and Steve Twist of Rantoul; her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Granny,” Stacy (Ricky) Housman, Anna Schoolcraft, Chuck (Tara) Gawthorp and Ryan (Heather) Twist; and 10 special great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a son, three brothers and three sisters.
Mrs. Twist enjoyed bowling, reading, playing cards and board games and listening to WGCY Radio. Her greatest pleasure was being with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
