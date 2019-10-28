PAXTON — Michael Joseph Petmecky, 63, of Paxton, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Arcade Café, 132 N. Market St., Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Petmecky was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Cheyenne, Wyo., the son of John Robert and Elvina Mae Hanks Petmecky. He married Catherine LeMere on Feb. 2, 1989, at the First United Methodist Church in Paxton.
Surviving are his daughter, Meagan (Kyle) DuBois of Ottawa; his mother, Elvina Petmecky of San Antonio, Texas; his girlfriend, Vicky Orr of Texas; three step-sons, Clayton Massey of Danville, Ind., Chris (Sarah) Massey of Avon, Ind., and Caleb (Beth) Massey of Taylor, Mich.; one step-daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Scheib; one grandson, Evan DuBois; one brother, David (Rose) Petmecky of Kerrville, Texas; and two sisters, Deborah (Tom) Chapman Hermann of Paxton and Theresa (Bobby) Shauer of Victoria, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Robert Stephen Petmecky.
Mr. Petmecky graduated from Paxton High School in 1974. He was a baker at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul for 10 years and worked at the U.S. Post Office in Champaign as a dock expediter for 30 years before retiring. He previously attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton. He was an avid Harley-Davidson lover. He also enjoyed dancing, bowling, art and drawing.
Memorials may be made to his grandson Evan’s college fund.
