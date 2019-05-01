FORREST — Michael Joseph Brauman, 52, of Forrest, nephew of Piper City residents, died Monday, April 29, 2019.
Cremation rites were accorded. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth, with the Rev. David Sabel officiating. A celebration of life luncheon will be held following the service. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday May 3, at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, with a vigil prayer service at 3:30 p.m. The Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Brauman was born Dec. 7, 1966, in Fairbury, the son of Gary and Peg (Froelich) Brauman. He married Misty Perkins on Aug. 12, 1995.
Surviving are his daughter, Jaylyn Brauman (Michael Meredith) of Chatsworth; his son, Jaxon Brauman (Alex Bettenhausen) of Champaign; his mother, Peg Brauman of Forrest; two brothers, Eric (Karri) Brauman of Linn Creek, Mo., and Matt (Laura) Brauman of Fairbury; seven nephews, Seth, Jared, Zachary, Matthew, Alex, Kyle and Ryan; aunts and uncles Lynne and Ray Grigsby of Downers Grove and Gene and Carol Froelich of Piper City; and many loving cousins, family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Brauman; his grandparents, Ernie and Susie Brauman and Edward and Dolores Froelich; an uncle, Richard Froelich; and one cousin, Brian Grigsby.
Mr. Brauman graduated from FSW High School in 1985 and attended Parkland College in Champaign. He was an over-the-road truck driver for Dibble Trucking. He was also a volunteer firefighter and first responder for the Chatsworth Fire Protection District from 1996 to 2002.
Mr. Brauman enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR. His favorite pastime was spending time with his children at a cabin on the Vermilion River. Many weekends were spent around the campfire, fishing and just hanging out.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his children.