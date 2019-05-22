ELLIOTT — Micheal E. Davis, 72, of Elliott, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Mr. Davis was born May 6, 1947, in Milford, a son of Robert G. and Kathryn Gress Davis. He married Joyce Willemssen on May 5, 1966. She survives in Elliott.
Also surviving are his children, Judy (Kip) Rutledge of Elliott, Melissa (John) Gill of Gifford, Laura (Glenn) Wahls of Elliott, John (Joanie) Davis of Elliott and Kevin (Emily) Davis of Gibson City; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren who affectionately and lovingly called him “Pa.”
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter and his parents.
Mr. Davis proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area Hospital.
