CISSNA PARK — Michael “Big Daddy Woo Woo” Ray Hardison, 61, of Cissna Park, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after a brief illness.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Cissna Park. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the church with the Rev. Molly Spence-Hawk officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Mr. Hardison was born Nov. 17, 1958, in Chicago, the son of Ray and Minnie (Branson) Hardison. His parents survive in Orland Park.
Also surviving are his fiancé, Jennifer Kleckner of Cissna Park; four children, Sharon of Goodlettesville, Tenn., and Danny, Sarah and Brianne, all of Cissna Park; one step-son, Youseph Hadi of Cissna Park; and his dog, Ruby.
Mr. Hardison was originally from Cicero and then moved to Cissna Park, where he has spent the last 22 years of his life. He worked at Crossroads Auto Sales for five years. He spent the last 20 years doing custom paint jobs, along with body and fender work on cars. His greatest focus was, most importantly, his family. He had a laugh and a conversation with everyone he met.
Memorials may be made the American Cancer Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
