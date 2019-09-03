ONARGA — Melvin L. Henrichs, 86, of Onarga, brother of a Buckley resident, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth with the Rev. Michael Stoerger officiating. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Henrichs was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Onarga, the son of Harm and Anna (Reiners) Henrichs. He married Betty J. Landrey on June 2, 1956, at Woodworth, and she died Oct. 27, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Raymond Henrichs.
Surviving are three sons, Alan (Rhonda) Henrichs of Onarga, Dennis (Suncha) Henrichs of O’Fallon and Kenneth (Glenda) Henrichs of Wellington; one daughter, Penny (Tom) Smith of Springfield; one sister, Wilma Zeidler of Buckley; six grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Henrichs was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth and a lifelong farmer in the Woodworth area.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
