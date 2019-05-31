RANKIN — Meghan E. Morris, 30, of Mendota, granddaughter of a Rankin resident, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at OSF Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Rankin United Methodist Church in Rankin, with the Rev. Molly Spence-Hawk officiating. Burial will follow in Rankin Union Cemetery in Rankin. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the church Arrangements are being handled by Knapp Funeral Home in Rankin.
She was born Sept. 16, 1988, the daughter of Mark and Marilyn (Bushue) Morris.
Surviving are her parents, Mark and Marilyn Morris of Mendota; her daughter, Charlotte Morris of Mendota; four siblings, Bryant (Bethany) Morris of Dunlap, Abigael Morris of Peoria, Hannah Morris of Peoria and Adam Morris of Mendota; her maternal grandmother, Ruby Bushue of Rankin; her paternal grandmother, Barbara Morris of Hume; and her boyfriend, Ty Stout and his daughter, Addie.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Bushue; her paternal grandfather, William Morris; and one daughter, Victoria Rose.
She worked at OSF in Mendota in medical records. She had a love for music, singing, watching movies with her family, and baseball. She especially loved the Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to Charlotte’s education fund.
