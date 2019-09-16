GIBSON CITY — Maurice E. Fry, 88, of Hoffman Estates, formerly of Gibson City, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.
Mr. Fry was born June 22, 1931, in Gibson City, to Fred and Edith Fry. He graduated from Drummer Township High School in 1949 before proudly enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving in the Korean War.
Before returning home, he spent time in the Hawaiian Islands, where he nurtured his affinity for Asian artworks. On May 26, 1956, he married Elizabeth C. Fry and spent 63 wonderful years with her.
In 1960 they moved to Hoffman Estates, where he was a part of the first brigade of volunteer firefighters. He was a shrewd entrepreneur, who started many of his own businesses. He was avid nature lover, who spent many years creating an oasis in his backyard for all too enjoy.
Surviving are his loving wife, Elizabeth; a daughter, Sherry (Jim) Kast; four grandchildren, Ron (Jennifer) Beckett, Jonathan (Valerie) Beckett, Colin (Sarah) Beckett and Tegan Beckett; and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Jennah and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edith Fry; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otis and Pauline Cullip; two siblings, Joan (James) Franz and James L. Fry; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Alice Nelson.
His love for family and friends was enduring throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the AMITA Health Hospice Residence, 901 Martha St., Elk Grove, IL 60007.