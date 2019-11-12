RANKIN — Mary “Tootsie” C. Diskin, 84, of Rankin, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Rankin. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin. Burial followed the service at Rankin Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Diskin was born July 28, 1935, in Butler Township, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Bush) Shaeffer. She married James L. Diskin on Dec. 19, 1953, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Penfield. He died Jan. 7, 2002.
Mrs. Diskin worked for Kuperschmidt Egg Grading Station and retired from selling real estate. She enjoyed vacations to Florida and made it her home in the winter. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Diskin was a member of the Rankin Lions Club and Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin.
Surviving are two sons, James (Kim) Diskin Jr. of Rankin and Andy Diskin of Deltona, Fla.; one daughter, Clementine (Arlan) Kaufmann of Cissna Park; one sister, Janet Powell of Florida; four grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Kaufmann, Dylan Kaufmann, Dalton Kaufmann and Valla Diskin; and one great-grandchild, Kaimbry.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Andy and her sister Clementine.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.
Please sign her guestbook at www.coxknapp.com.