PAXTON — Mary Lucille Masco, 91, of Paxton, formerly of Thawville, died at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights, followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Masco was born April 23, 1928, in Manitowac, Wis., the daughter of John and Ginevra Villanova DeAntoni. She married John V. Masco on April 24, 1948, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Chicago. He died in November 1993.
Surviving are a son, Ken (Jody) Masco of Loda; a daughter, Kathleen (David) Berner of Downers Grove; a son-in-law, Jim Leighton of Gibson City; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judith Leighton; and four brothers.
Mrs. Masco graduated from Fenger Academy High School in Chicago. She moved to Thawville in 1974. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Roberts and the Thawville American Legion post. She enjoyed knitting, bingo and puzzle books.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.