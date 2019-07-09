BOURBONNAIS — Mary Louise Gudeman, 76, of Bourbonnais, a native of Cissna Park, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services were at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday July 9, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka with the Rev. Silas Montgomery officiating. Visitation was from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the funeral home. Burial was in the Cissna Park Cemetery.
She was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Cissna Park, a daughter of Leonard W. and Louise A. Rudin Gudeman.
Survivors include seven sisters, Sarah (George Jr.) Melton of Peoria, Esther Andreas of Bourbonnais, Judy Edelman of Onarga, Edna (Jerry) Cluver of Cissna Park, Leah Joy (Lyle) Oberg of Cottonwood, Ariz., B. Jean Robra of Norden, Germany, and Aldine (Scott) Blunier of Brazil; five brothers, Charles Gudeman of Columbia Falls, Mont., John (Sandy) Gudeman of Wildwood, Mo., Alfred Gudeman of San Diego, Calif., Dan (Myrna) Gudeman of Florence, Ore., and David (Debbie) Gudeman of Watseka; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Samuel Gudeman; one brother-in-law, Paul Andreas; one nephew; and one niece.
She attended the First Christian Church in Watseka and was a caregiver to many area people. She enjoyed reading, embroidering and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Historical Society.
