Mary Jane Hill Jan 22, 2020

GIBSON CITY — Mary Jane Hill, 86, of Gibson City, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City.