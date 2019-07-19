ASHKUM — Marvin E. Perzee, 76, of Ashkum, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the 4-H building at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds north of Crescent City. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the same location, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Visitation will also resume after the funeral service. Burial will be Friday, July 26, at the Danforth Reformed Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Mr. Perzee was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Watseka, a son of Nellie (Koets) Perzee. He was preceded in death by his mother; one brother, Wendell Perzee; one daughter, Karen Cox; one grandson, Zachary Rabideau; and one niece, Alana Perzee.
Mr. Perzee married Sharon K. Durst on Sept. 21, 1979, in Danville, and she survives. Also surviving are two brothers, Merle Perzee of Danforth and Wayne (Cheryl) Perzee of Olathe, Kan.; one daughter, Kim (Robert) Rabideau of Clifton; one son-in-law, Kevin Cox of Bloomington; eight grandchildren, Quentin (Christy) Rabideau, Alex and Sean Rabideau, Jeremy Giles, Cory (Marisa) Giles, and Noah, Annalise and Conner Cox; five great-grandchildren, Camden and Grayson Rabideau, Amina, North and Ani Rabideau, and Cillian Giles; and nieces and nephews Chrissy (Kevin) Marose and Aaron Perzee.
Mr. Perzee was a member of many professional organizations and received several awards and honors.
Mr. Perzee received the American Farmer Degree from the FFA in 1963. From 1963 to 1969, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves. From 1963-1992, he served as Iroquois County Republican precinct committeeman, including as chairman of the precinct committee for 14 years. From 1965 to present, he was a leader of the Ashkum Chargers 4-H Club.
Also from 1965 to present, he served on the board of directors of the Iroquois County Agricultural & 4-H Fairs Association. He was elected president of the board in 1973 and then assumed the role of vice president in 2019.
From 1968 to present, he was a member of the Elks Club, Moose Club, American Hampshire Sheep Association and Farm Bureau. From 1971 to 1981, he was a member of the Iroquois County Extension Youth Council. In 1971, he served as vice chairman of the American National Red Cross Fund Campaign.
In 1973, he was the recipient of the Outstanding Young Farmer Award from the Illinois Jaycees. In 1974, he appeared in Awards Volume of Outstanding Young Men of America.
From 1979 to present, he was a member of the legislative committee for the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs and served as its chairman for 40 years. Also from 1979 to present, he served as vice president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Association’s Northern District.
From 1979 to 1984, he was a member of the Department of Agriculture’s advisory board. In 1980, he was the recipient of the Iroquois County Extension’s Council Alumni Award for distinguished service.
From 1982-1983, he served as president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Association’s Northern District. From 1983-1984, he was a member of the advisory board for the Division of Fairs and Horse Racing. From 1984-1989, he was director of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs.
In 1984, he was the recipient of the Department of Agriculture’s Fairman of the Year Award.From 1990-1998, he was appointed to the State Fair Advisory Board. From 1990-1991, he was president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs. From 1992-1996, he was director-at-large of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs.
In 1999, he received Prairie Farmer’s Master Farmer Award. From 1999-2003, he was appointed to Attorney General Jim Ryan’s advisory board. In 2005, he received the Watseka Times-Republic’s Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2006, he received the Kankakee Daily Journal’s Farm Family of the Year Award. In 2007, he was inducted into the University of Illinois’ 4-H Hall of Fame. In 2014, he received a certificate of appreciation from the OPTIONS Center for Independent Living. From 2014 to present, he served on the State of Illinois Advisory Carnival Safety Board, and in 2019, he received recognition of his service to the fair industry from the Illinois House and Senate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Fair.
