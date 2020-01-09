Martin "Mike" Gardner Jan 9, 2020 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article PAXTON — Martin “Mike” Gardner, 69, of Paxton, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home in Paxton.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Timing of request for pay raises angers board member Illinois Medicaid now covering transgender therapy Martin "Mike" Gardner House bill would add risks of sexting to sex ed. curriculum Flood warning issued for Kankakee, Iroquois rivers Republicans blast property tax task force report Lawmakers, activists demand investigation of 2012 ‘rape in Champaign’ email 'Someone had to die for me to live' Most Popular Articles ArticlesRecord's new owners: 'Every community deserves to have their stories told'Harvest Ale House in downtown Paxton shuts its doors'Someone had to die for me to live'Mildred L. “Millie” SuttonFord County Circuit Court cases (Jan. 7, 2020)Kathy L. BreedenSuspect in elderly man's beating set to stand trial next weekFounder of Thawville animal sanctuary charged with animal crueltyPolice Blotter (Jan. 7, 2020)Gibson City to host Winter Wine Down event in March Events Browse Today's events Submit