RANTOUL — Marlene Albers, 82, of Rantoul, mother of a Paxton resident, died on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her family at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Barbara Busboom will officiate with the Rev Bob Freeman assisting. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Albers was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Ludlow Township, a daughter of Louie and Opal (Meece) Thomas. She married Leo Gene Albers on May 8, 1954. He died in January 1989.
Surviving are a son, Mike (Becky) Albers of Paxton; a daughter, Lori Johnson of Rantoul; two brothers, Earl Thomas of Ludlow and Allan (Janet) Thomas of Ludlow; two sisters, Wylodene Samples of Rantoul and Lela (Ken) Vandermolen of Fon Du Lac, Wis.; four grandchildren, Christie (Chris) Dietz of Rantoul, Nikki (Matt) Kopmann of Champaign, Brandon (Jess) Albers of Nevada, Iowa, and Meghan (Jess) Collins of Tolono; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Linda (Steve) LeRette of St. Joseph.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Albers; a grandson, Jesse Johnson; and two sisters.
Mrs. Albers was a 1954 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She loved all of her family and never had enough time to spend with them. She felt honored to serve the elderly with home health care. She was an active member of the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul, where she served as circle chairman, Bible study leader, stewardship chairman of the Alter Guild and helped many years in Bible School.
Mrs. Albers was always active in the Champaign County Homemakers Extension (Ludlow and Champaign County) and Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County, covering many positions of leadership. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and was involved in the newly formed Advancement Council of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.
Her many hobbies included sewing, crafts, decoration, gardening, traveling and music.
Memorials may be made to the Developmental Service Center of Champaign or the Epilepsy Foundation.